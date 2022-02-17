How is Glen Rea getting on since temporarily leaving Luton Town in January?

Luton Town’s Glen Rea sealed a Deadline Day move to Wigan Athletic, with the 27-year-old joining on a temporary basis.

Rea, who started his Luton career as a central defender, has more recently been deployed as a holding midfielder, with it remaining to be seen where Leam Richardson best views him.

It appeared that Luton were needing to move players on in January, in order to bring new recruits in, however, it was just the one Deadline Day arrival at Kenilworth Road, with Simon Sluga’s departure allowing the Hatters to bring in Aston Villa’s Jed Steer.

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Carlos Mendes Gomes? Cambridge Accrington Morecambe Fleetwood

Since touching down in the north-west, Rea has one start to his name, which came in the form of a 2-0 defeat away to Stoke City in the FA Cup.

In the league, the 27-year-old has been an unused substitute for the Latics’ last three league games, as he continues to chase down his third-tier debut with his new side.

With Luton moving in a new direction, this loan move appears to be one to assist a permanent departure in the summer.

Rea has proven to be capable of the step up to the Championship, with Luton’s plethora of midfield options leading to a lack of game time this season.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Rea will play in what remains of this campaign, as Tom Naylor and Max Power are both integral players within the Wigan camp, making it very difficult for Rea to pave his way for regular contention.