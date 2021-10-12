How is Giles Coke getting on ever since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday are seeking to win promotion from League One, with the Owls back in the third tier for the first time since 2012.

Of course, playing at this level is nothing new for most fans, as they will have memories of the team around a decade ago. And, one man who pulled on the shirt for the team in this division was Giles Coke.

The midfielder joined the club in the summer of 2010 and would go on to make over 100 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, with the majority of those coming in the Championship.

There were a few loan spells in that five-year period, before Coke eventually moved on permanently to sign for Ipswich Town.

In truth, the former Mansfield man would not make much of an impact at Ipswich, with fitness issues preventing him from getting a regular run in the team.

As a result, he would have to drop down the leagues, with spells at Chesterfield and Oldham before he joined non-league Hereford. However, in the past year or so, Coke has made a big impact at Grimsby after securing a switch to the Mariners last season.

He would make 17 appearances for the team in the previous campaign, and he was named club captain for this season.

Even though he’s not a guaranteed starter, Coke has featured in seven games to help the side to the top of the table at this early stage, with promotion the aim, something which Wednesday fans would surely like to see happen for their former player.

