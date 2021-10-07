How is Geovanni getting on ever since leaving Hull City?

Brazilian wizard Geovanni wrote his name in Hull City folklore during his time on Humberside, scoring some memorable goals in the Premier League and becoming the very epitome of a cult hero.

Joining in 2008 from Manchester City, he’d spend the next two years with the Tigers, playing 60 league games and scoring 11 league goals – perhaps bagging his most famous with a dipping, long-range effort away at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, he was a player that, on his day, could really get you out of his seat but what’s he been up to since he left Humberside, initially for San Jose Earthquakes in 2010?

After playing for the American side, he moved to Vitoria to play in his native Brazil once more, before then playing for America M-G and Bragantino – again both in Brazil – before hanging up his boots in 2013.

At the end of 2020, he revealed in an interview with ESPN he remains fond of Hull and that fans regularly ask him about a return to Humberside in some capacity so, who knows, perhaps we’ve not seen the last of him in Hull just yet.

These days, though, he quite often likes to keep himself out of the spotlight and so we’ll have to see what happens next.

