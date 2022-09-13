How is George Honeyman getting on since leaving Hull City?

After spending most of his career with Sunderland, George Honeyman signed for Hull City ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder was a regular for the Tigers not only in his first season for the club but throughout his three seasons at the MKM Stadium.

In all competitions, Honeyman made over 100 appearances for Hull and scored ten goals throughout his time too, contributing four in the season the Tigers gained promotion back to the Championship.

However, after Hull had a poor season last year, Honeyman departed the club signing for fellow Championship side Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

Having moved early in the summer, the 28-year-old had pre-season with his new club allowing him the time to settle into the club.

He is being used regularly under Gary Rowett so far this season having made seven appearances in eight games played so far this season.

9 quiz questions about Hull City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What is the capacity? 23,400 24,400 25,400 26,400

The only game he’s missed is the clash against Sheffield United when he was suspended, after picking up a second yellow card in his side’s Carabao Cup defeat against Cambridge United.

At the time, Gary Rowett admitted he was having a headache trying to replace him in the side, saying he was brought into the club because he’s “a little bit different” and Millwall would have a “void” without him.

This shows he’s made his mark at his new club well with his manager seeing him as an irreplaceable part of the team.

What’s more, given he signed a long term contract with Millwall, it suggests that his new boss has faith in his talents and abilities and will be prepared to make use of him going forward.

As it stands, Honeyman has played only one game for 90 minutes so far but has been in the starting 11 for five out of the seven games he’s played showing he is part of the core team for Rowett.

This season, Millwall have aspirations of pushing up the Championship table although having lost half of their opening games, they currently sit 14th and will need to work hard to improve results.

Tomorrow night, the Lions face London rivals QPR and will be hoping they can create a run of good form after a 2-0 win against Cardiff City in their last game.