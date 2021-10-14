How is George Dobson getting on since leaving Sunderland?

George Dobson’s up and down spell at Sunderland came to an end this summer when the 23-year-old joined Charlton Athletic on a free transfer.

Dobson made 47 appearances for the Black Cats after signing from Walsall in the summer of 2019 but struggled to nail down a regular first team position. The energetic midfielder spent the second half of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon and caught the eye of the Addicks in a 2-2 draw at Plough Lane which was Nigel Adkins’ first game in charge.

Dobson too has been in and out of the side in SE7, dropped from the first team after a slow start to the season. The 23-year-old started the first four games of the campaign before being replaced by the less energetic Ben Watson and then he fell further down the pecking order when Harry Arter arrived in South London on transfer deadline day.

There is a chance that Dobson will get the chance to impress a new manager with Nigel Adkins under intense pressure with the Addicks inside the League One relegation zone. A change of leadership could see Dobson’s position in the squad reassessed.

The former Arsenal man did gain admirers amongst the fan base for his tireless work rate and endeavour for the team despite the poor results and would be welcomed back into the first team picture having not made the bench in the club’s last two league outings.