How is George Cooper getting on since leaving Plymouth Argyle?

George Cooper will have been hoping that swapping Plymouth Argyle and League One for National League side Chesterfield could help him get back to his best but availability issues have once again limited his influence.

A host of injury problems meant that the 25-year-old was never able to live up to the high expectations he had set for himself at Home Park and it was no huge surprise when he left Argyle earlier this summer.

Cooper had dazzled while on loan with the Pilgrims from Peterborough United in 2019/20 – scoring three times and providing 12 assists from left wing-back as the side secured promotion back to League One under Ryan Lowe.

Signing him permanently from Peterborough was the obvious next step and the Devon club were able to get the deal wrapped up in September 2020 – with the player taking a pay cut to ensure the move went through and signing a three-year deal with Plymouth.

Injuries limited him to just 20 appearances over the next two seasons and despite there being a year left on his deal at Home Park, he was allowed to move to Chesterfield on a free transfer in the summer.

The fresh start has not yet brought the positivity that Cooper will have hoped for and all too familiar fitness issues have limited his effectiveness under Paul Cook.

He was forced to wait until the second week of the new campaign for his Chesterfield debut as he continued his recovery from a long-term injury and has not featured since August – missing the Oldham Athletic game due to illness.

It is still early days in the 2022/23 campaign but the former Plymouth man will be frustrated by the fact he’s played just 33 minutes of football for his new club.

He will be hoping for a run in Cook’s side and a chance to properly show the Spireites support what he is all about soon but he may have to be patient given their strong start to the season.

Chesterfield sit top of the National League after an unbeaten start to 2022/23 and will be hoping to extend that impressive run when they host Southend United at the Technique Stadium tonight.