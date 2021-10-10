How is Geoff Cameron getting on ever since leaving Stoke City?

Born in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Geoff Cameron played at college level for West Virginia Mountaineers, before continuing his progression with Rhode Island Rams.

Breaking through into the senior game, Cameron joined Rhode Island Stingrays in 2005, proceeding to score eight times in 33 appearances for the fourth-tier outfit.

In 2008, the MLS came calling and he joined Houston Dynamo. The centre-back, who was also deployed in midfield on occasions, spent four years in America’s top-flight, scoring 11 goals in 116 appearances.

The central defender then made the move to England in 2012, joining Stoke City, who were plying their trade in the Premier League at that point.

Proving to be an integral first-team player as soon as he joined, Cameron went on to make 35 top-tier appearances in his debut season in the Premier League.

In six seasons of top-flight football in England, Cameron made just shy of 200 appearances for The Potters.

He then temporarily joined QPR in the 2018/19 campaign, making his move permanent the following year.

Spending a total of three years in West London, Cameron played 91 times for The R’s netting twice in the process.

Making the move back to his homeland at the end of last season, Cameron penned down a deal with FC Cincinnati in the summer, and he has gone on to play 23 times for the MLS outfit.

Cameron made his debut for America in February 2010, proceeding to score his first goal for his country in May 2011.

The 36-year-old made 55 appearances for his county between 2011 and 2017, netting four goals in that time.