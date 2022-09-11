How is Gavin Massey getting on since leaving Wigan Athletic?

Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a steady start to life back in the Championship under Leam Richardson following their promotion from League One.

The Latics sit 15th with ten points from seven games and have tasted defeat just once in what has been a very promising few weeks.

Taking the Burnley home thrashing out of the equation, Wigan have been incredibly solid so far this season which would have pleased boss Richardson immensely.

Better yet, they were the only side to take a backseat approach to recruitment over the summer, ensuring they added the right personalities to the squad which was much slower than most of the teams in the division.

They did find the right targets though but that inevitably meant some departures as well.

One of those to leave the DW Stadium was winger Gavin Massey who ended his five year stint in the North West this summer.

Massey left having contributed immensely to the club, sticking with the team during their season in administration before playing a key role in their promotion last season.

That being said, let’s take a look at how Massey is getting on since his Wigan departure.

Not quite going to plan

The 29-year-old was something of a coup given his pedigree at League One level so it was a surprise to see Port Vale splash the cash for Massey.

Given his experience, work rate and ability in League One, you’d have been forgiven for thinking a club looking for promotion may have been his destination but instead it was ambitious Port Vale coming from League Two.

It hasn’t been the electric start you may have thought Massey would have had, with the experienced frontman having struggled to knuckle down a first team place in Staffordshire so far.

With just four substitute appearances to his name, Massey will be hoping he can contribute a lot more going forward.

It has been a steady start for the Valiants as well, with them sat in 17th so there’s certainly plenty more to come from Darrel Clarke’s side, as well as Massey.