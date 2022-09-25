How is Gary Taylor-Fletcher getting on since leaving Blackpool?

Gary Taylor-Fletcher cemented legendary status at Blackpool during his six-year spell at Bloomfield Road after being a key member in their rise from League One and into the Premier League.

He may not have been the most prolific scorer in Blackpool’s history books, but he was a reliable source of goals and his consistency shone throughout this time at in Lancashire.

The attacker, who was versatile enough to play anywhere along the frontline, made 234 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road and was vital in the side that won promotion from the Championship in 2009/10.

However, he arguably made his biggest contribution in a Tangerines shirt at the end of that season in the playoff final when he made it 2-2 against Cardiff City in the play-off final, allowing Brett Ormerod to grab a third on the stroke of half-time which went onto secure promotion to the Premier League.

Taylor-Fletcher would then take top flight football in his stride, recording 12 goal contributions in 31 top-flight displays despite the Seasiders’ status as minnows in that division.

Despite not being able to stave off the drop in 2011, he enjoyed another good campaign back in the Championship in 2011/12, guiding them to within 90 minutes of a Premier League return before losing out late on to West Ham in the play-off final.

Taylor-Fletcher was forced to find a new club in 2013 when he left Blackpool, moving to the midlands to ply his trade with Leicester City for two years and spending temporary spells out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall.

Becoming a free agent again in 2015, he dropped down the divisions to join Tranmere Rovers in October that year, before returning briefly to the EFL with Accrington Stanley the following year before spending the remainder of his career in Wales from 2017.

During his time there, he played for Bangor City and Llandudno, briefly dabbling in management at the two clubs before announcing his retirement from the game in the summer of 2019, aged 38.

Since then, he moved across to the US to take up a director post at NCE Soccer, before returning and recently taking up a managerial role with Nantwich Town as part of a management due alongside Ritchie Sutton.