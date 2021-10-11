How is Gary Taylor-Fletcher getting on ever since leaving Blackpool?

Gary Taylor-Fletcher really is a legend at Blackpool Football Club, making a whopping 234 competitive appearances for the Lancashire side during his six-year spell at Bloomfield Road.

He may not have the most spectacular record with the Tangerines, but he was a reliable source of goals and his consistency shone throughout this time at Blackpool and enjoyed his most success there between 2009 and 2012.

The attacker, who was versatile enough to play anywhere along the frontline, made a respectable 32 appearances during the 2009/10 Championship campaign.

But his most vital contribution came at the end of that season when he made it 2-2 against Cardiff City in the play-off final, allowing Brett Ormerod to grab a third on the stroke of half-time and secure promotion to the Premier League.

Many players across the EFL have been unable to make the step up to the Premier League in recent years, but Taylor-Fletcher took it in his stride and recorded a remarkable 12 goal contributions in 31 top-flight displays despite the Seasiders’ status as minnows in that division.

Despite not being able to stave off the drop in 2011, he enjoyed another good campaign back in the Championship in 2011/12, guiding them to within 90 minutes of a Premier League return before losing out late on to West Ham in the play-off final. In agonising fashion, he missed that Wembley finale.

Another respectable season followed after that, but was released in 2013 and was forced to find a new club, plying his trade with Leicester City for two years and spending temporary spells out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall.

Becoming a free agent again in 2015, he took the steep drop down to the fifth tier to join Tranmere Rovers in October 2015, returning briefly to the EFL with Accrington Stanley the following year before spending the remainder of his career in Wales from 2017.

During his time there, he played for Bangor City and Llandudno, briefly dabbling in management at the two clubs before announcing his retirement from the game in the summer of 2019, aged 38.

Since then, he has moved across the pond to take up a director post at NCE Soccer, and as per his LinkedIn profile, he’s currently searching for coaching or boardroom opportunities in the game.

Any room for Neil Critchley to add another member of staff to his backroom team at Bloomfield Road?