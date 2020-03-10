How is Gary Hooper getting on since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

Striker Gary Hooper scored 31 goals in 89 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday over a four-year period at Hillsborough.

Hooper gained his reputation as a goalscorer during his time at Scunthorpe United, where he scored 47 goals in 90 appearances between 2008 and 2010, being part of a side that won promotion to the Championship in 2009.

His form at Scunthorpe earned him a move to Celtic where over a three-year stay the striker netted 82 times in 138 appearances as well as racking up 30 assists, before leaving for Norwich in 2013.

Hooper initially joined the Owls in 2015 on-loan from Norwich after an underwhelming spell at Carrow Road, and his transfer was made permanent after a return of 13 Championship goals during his first spell.

The former Celtic man featured in both of Wednesday’s consecutive play-off campaigns and played the whole of the Owls’ play-off final defeat to Hull City back in 2016.

Last term, Hooper only managed six appearances for the Owls, but was ultimately released at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

After leaving Wednesday, Hooper took a few months to find a new club before joining A-League side Wellington Phoenix back in October on a one-year-deal.

The 32-year-old made his debut for the New Zealand side later that month and has since turned out 16 times in the A-League scoring five goals and chipping in with four assists, most recently finding the net in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners.

Hooper is currently wearing the number 88 shirt for Wellington Phoenix, the same shirt number he was so prolific in during his time at Celtic.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Sheffield Wednesday defenders?

1 of 16 Who is this? Glenn Loovens Daniel Pudil Joost Van Aken Ash Baker

The New Zealand based club currently sit third in the A-League and seem well on course to reach the ‘finals’ of the competition once the regular season concludes in April.

Although third in the regular season, Wellington Phoenix are still within a chance of winning the A-League this term, as the ‘final series’ of the season is in a knockout format, with the winner being crowned champions.

After Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher missed seven games between January and February, the Owls’ form dramatically declined, with the side failing to find the back of the net in four of the seven games Fletcher was absent for.

Should Hooper continue to chip in with goals over in New Zealand, some Wednesday fans may be left wondering if it may have been worth the 32-year-old sticking around at Hillsborough for another year.