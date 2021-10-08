How is Gareth Evans getting on ever since leaving Portsmouth?

When Portsmouth opted to sign Gareth Evans in 2015, they would have been hoping that the midfielder would go on to play a pivotal role in a promotion push during that particular campaign.

However, despite scoring 11 goals in his debut season for Pompey, he was unable to prevent his side from suffering defeat in the play-offs to Plymouth Argyle.

Portsmouth dusted themselves down following this disappointment and went on to win the fourth-tier title in 2017 as they amassed 87 points from 46 games.

Evans provided 11 direct goal contributions in League Two in this campaign as he helped his side achieve their goal of promotion.

Following a relatively underwhelming 2017/18 season, the midfielder managed to take his game to new heights in the 2018/19 campaign as he scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for Portsmouth.

Whilst Pompey were unable to secure promotion to the Championship, they did win the EFL Trophy in dramatic fashion against Sunderland as they defeated their League One rivals on penalties at Wembley Stadium.

After struggling to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the club in the 2019/20 campaign, Evans’ contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

1 of 18 Changed stadium permanently? Yes No

The 33-year-old opted to join Bradford City on a two-year deal and has since gone on to feature on 34 occasions for the club in League Two.

Whilst Evans has yet to score a goal this season, he did provide an assist during the Bantams’ clash with Barrow last month.

When you consider that Bradford are currently eighth in the fourth-tier standings, Evans will be hoping to play a key role for the club as they look to push on under the guidance of manager Derek Adams.

Certainly no stranger to life in League Two, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division as he has made 371 appearances at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to make a positive impact for the Bantams in the coming months.