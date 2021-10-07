How is Gaël Bigirimana getting on ever since leaving Coventry City?

Despite being relegated from the Championship during the 2011-12 season, a new talent emerged at Coventry City that fans and staff had high hopes for in Gaël Bigirimana.

The Burundi-born midfielder came through the academy system and was handed his debut in August 2011 aged just 17 and he went on to make 28 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues that season.

Bigirimana was noticed by other clubs though and inevitably he would depart after just one season in Coventry’s senior side, with Newcastle snapping him up in the summer of 2012.

He would make 13 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign with the Magpies and even scored one goal, but he would then never play another league match for the club again and in November 2015 he made a welcomed return to Coventry on loan beforesigning permanently the following summer.

Bigirimana found first-team football once again easy to come by but after just one year he moved on from the club – what’s he been doing since though?

Following his second departure from the Sky Blues, Bigirimana headed north of the border to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, where he spent one-and-a-half years and made 57 appearances.

After appearing just once for Hibernian following a mid-season switch, Bigirimana made a surprise drop into non-league football in October 2019 with Midlands side Solihull Moors, but he failed to make an appearance in the National League with his early career potential now going to waste.

Bigirimana has battled back somewhat though and in 2020 he secured himself a deal with Northern Irish side Glentoran, playing 32 times for them last season and even in the Europa League, although that campaign ended early against his former side Motherwell.

Now 27 years old, Bigirimana remains a Glentoran player having appeared nine times in all competitions so far this season, and for the first time in a while he seems settled at a club and it’s perhaps one he could be at for the long haul.