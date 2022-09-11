How is Freddie Ladapo getting on since leaving Rotherham United?

Rotherham United have made a positive start to the new Championship season, with the Millers accumulating 10 points from their opening seven matches.

It is a points tally that leaves the Millers in 13th position, with the ultimate objective for the Yorkshire club being to survive the second-tier drop.

Seeing the likes of Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Freddie Ladapo head for pastures new in the summer, Paul Warne managed to keep hold of Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles, all whilst conducting some good incoming business.

Whilst we wait and see what kind of campaign this could be for Warne and his Rotherham side, here, we take a look at how Freddie Ladapo is getting on since his Rotherham departure…

It’s happening again

Ladapo netted 11 times in 31 appearances during the League One campaign last time out, proving to score some important goals as the Millers achieved promotion.

The early signs suggest that a similar story could play out now he is at Ipswich Town, with the 29-year-old starting five of the club’s seven league matches thus far, with the Tractor Boys at the League One summit.

Ladapo is yet to score in the league for his new side, however, he has opened his Ipswich account in an EFL Trophy clash against Northampton Town.

The season ahead

It remains to be seen how important Ladapo will be as the season progresses at Portman Road, with Kieran McKenna possessing excellent attacking options.

Not only do they have Ladapo and Kayden Jackson fighting for regular game time, Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules and Deadline Day signing Gassan Ahadme will also be striving to feature regularly.

McKenna has predominantly deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation this season, meaning Ladapo will have to be consistently performing at high enough levels to keep his spot in the side during this campaign.