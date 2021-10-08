How is Franco Di Santo getting on ever since leaving Wigan Athletic?

Franco Di Santo is a name that is known to fans in English football after he had spells at several different clubs.

Having moved to Chelsea as a youngster, the forward would then go on to have a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers before playing almost 100 games for Wigan Athletic.

It’s with the Latics that Di Santo is probably best remembered, as whilst he wasn’t the most prolific, he did score some memorable goals, and he was part of the squad that won the FA Cup in 2013.

Perhaps surprisingly, Di Santo is only 32-years-old, so he is still playing despite leaving Wigan, and English football, after that FA Cup win as he ended up joining Werder Bremen.

A less successful spell in the Bundesliga with Schalke 04 followed, with the attacker moving regularly in the past few years.

Di Santo had spells with Rayo Vallecano and Brazilian outfit Atlético Mineiro before he went home to Argentina in 2020 with San Lorenzo, which was the first time he had played competitively in the country of his birth as he got his move to Chelsea on the back of performances in Chile.

Now with San Lorenzo, Di Santo is a regular in the team, who have endured a mixed campaign so far as they languish in mid-table, with the player netting twice in nine games so far.

Given his age, the former Wigan man should still have a few years left in him, even if it feels an age ago since he was plying his trade with Blackburn and Wigan,.

