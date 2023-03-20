Sheffield United booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final with a dramatic comeback win over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

That result, combined with the Blades sitting second in the Championship, means the final months of the campaign could turn out to be truly memorable for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Whilst he is working with a talented squad, the work Heckingbottom has done is impressive, particularly when you consider the poor state they were in when he succeeded Slavisa Jokanovic.

With the Serbian having won promotion at this level with Fulham in the past, he seemed a good choice for the Blades when he was named as Chris Wilder’s permanent successor in May 2021. As well as building a successful side, Jokanovic also created teams that played a stylish brand of football.

However, it’s fair to say things didn’t go to plan for Jokanovic in Yorkshire as he struggled to make his mark on the club.

He managed just eight wins from 22 games in all competitions and the hierarchy made the call to sack the ex-Partizan chief as they underachieved.

Given his previous work with the Cottagers, and Watford, Jokanovic will still have a decent reputation in England, whilst he is also valued as a coach abroad. That’s evident by the fact he is currently in what will be a lucrative job in Russia with Dynamo Moscow.

The 54-year-old landed the role in the summer of 2022 and his side are currently fourth in the table, although they are 13 points away from leaders Zenit, so a title win seems highly unlikely.

Of course, the current situation with Russia means that there will be no European qualification up for grabs this season, so the focus is on domestic competitions, with Dynamo Moscow overcoming Zenit in a recent cup clash.

It remains to be seen how long Jokanovic will remain in the Russian capital, as his career path has shown he is regularly on the move. He has taken jobs in Thailand, Bulgaria, Israel and Qatar in the past, so he is certainly someone who will take up challenges across the globe.

So, you wouldn’t rule out a return to England at some point, but it won’t be at Sheffield United. The Blades have kicked on since his departure and the decision to turn to Heckingbottom is one that has paid off spectacularly.

