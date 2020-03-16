How is former Charlton forward Ademola Lookman faring in the Bundesliga?

It was something of a surprise to see Everton plump for a 19-year-old Ademola Lookman in the January of 2017 after less than 50 appearances for Charlton Athletic, the club he had been at since the age of 15.

With just 12 senior goals to his name though, the Merseyside club paid up to £11m to acquire his services, despite the bulk of his experience coming in League One.

An exciting talent for whom there were high hopes at The Valley it was not such a surprise to see Lookman leave for the Premier League, but instead a surprise to see it happen so early and midway through a campaign.

While the move to Everton was not a failure, it is clear that Lookman failed to reach his best level at Goodison Park.

After 24 matches for the Toffees between his arrival and the following January he was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig where he impressed with five goals in 11 matches.

With excitement building back in England, Lookman failed to live up to hype on his return and was goalless from his 21 Premier League appearances under Marco Silva last year.

With his stock in back home lower than it was in Germany as a result, Lookman completed a move to Leipzig last summer and signed a five-year contract with Julian Nagelsmann’s team.

However, with competition for places tough he has once again struggled to make an impact and has not scored in any of his seven appearances in all competitions so far this term.

While he is still young, it appears than mismanagement by Everton has stunted his development.

Playing under numerous different coaches and various systems, Lookman has barely had a full system to work out his game and develop in the areas he is weak.

Luckily, he is now playing under one of Europe’s best coaches in Nagelsmann and while things have not yet improved, the former Hoffenheim boss is the right man to help him re-find his best form.