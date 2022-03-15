How is Folarin Balogun getting on away from Arsenal at Middlesbrough?

Among the many eye-catching deals completed during the January transfer window, was Folarin Balogun’s move to Middlesbrough.

Having come through the academy ranks at Arsenal, the young attacker has recently found himself on the fringes of the Gunners first-team.

But having so far made just ten first-team appearances for the club over the past year-and-a-half, the January market saw the 20-year-old head out on loan in search of more regular first-team football.

That move saw the striker head to The Riverside Stadium, linking up with Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side, who were looking to boost their attacking ranks with the temporary recruitment of Balogun – and Brighton’s Aaron Connolly – in the hopes of aiding their push for promotion from the Championship.

Since then, Balogun has had a rather underwhelming time of things whilst he has been in the north east with ‘Boro.

With himself and Connolly joining the likes of Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn in making up Middlesbrough’s attacking options, there is plenty of competition for a place in Wilder’s starting lineup.

Indeed, the ‘Boro boss himself has admitted since those January arrivals, that he is keen to rotate his attacking options, in order to keep them fresh amid the busy schedule at this stage of the season.

As a result, Balgoun has only managed six starts for ‘Boro since his arrival at The Riverside Stadium, while he has made 13 appearances for the club across all competitions.

During that time, the 20-year-old has so far scored just once for Middlesbrough, with that goal coming in a 4-1 thrashing by promotion rivals Sheffield United, with that lack of success in finding the net potentially frustrating for a striker who was so successful at youth level.

That is one of three defeats that ‘Boro have suffered in their last six games, a run that has seen their push for a Championship play-off place hit something of a stumbling block in recent weeks.

Taking all that into consideration, it does feel as though this loan move for Balogun has not exactly gone as he might have planned it so far.

But with plenty of time to turn things around and claim a top six spot in the league, and the potential for more success in the FA Cup – with a quarter final tie at home to Chelsea on the horizon – this could yet end up being a successful spell for Balogun, that puts him back into the thinking of Mikel Arteta and co. at the Emirates.