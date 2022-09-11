How is Flynn Downes getting on since leaving Swansea City?

Flynn Downes’ time with Swansea City would ultimately prove to be a short but sweet one.

The midfielder only joined the club in the 2021 summer transfer window, signing for an initial fee reported to be worth £1.5million from League One side Ipswich Town.

Having completed that move, Downes went on to make 39 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, scoring once, with his presence in the centre of the park helping the club to a 15th place finish in the Championship table in his debut campaign.

Ultimately, that would prove to be enough to earn the 23-year-old a move to the Premier League, with Downes completing a move to West Ham for a reported £12million.

But having now completed his to the top-flight of English football, Downes has yet to really be given the opportunity to show what he can do at that level.

Did these 20 Swansea City moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 The club signed Michu from Celta Vigo Real Fake

So far this season, the midfielder has made just a single appearance in the Premier League, which came as a second half stoppage time substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on the opening day of the season.

Since then, Downes has been consigned to an unused substitue role, where he will have endured a frustrating watch as well, with his new side winning just one of their six league games so far, which has left them 18th in the current standings.

There has been some more success for Downes and West Ham on the European front. The midfielder came off the bench in both legs of their Europa Conference League qualifying win over Viborg.

He then followed that up by completing 90 minutes for West Ham for the first time in their opening match of the group stage of that competition on Thursday, helping David Moyes’ side to a 3-1 win over FCSB.

Downes will be hoping there is plenty more of that to come, not least as a boyhood West Ham fan, and given he is at an early stage of his career, plus the fact he has a five-year contract with the Hammers, means there is still plenty of time for that to happen.