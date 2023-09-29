Sheffield Wednesday are rock bottom of the Championship at the time of writing and things aren’t looking good.

Manager Xisco Munoz is running out of time to save his job and when speaking to Yorkshire Live, he offered a stark assessment of the situation.

"I know what the problem is and how I can help. Nobody is helping me do this.”

"I arrive (at the club) and everybody is negative, negative, negative. One of the things we need to start changing is being positive.”

With just two points to their name from eight games, and Rotherham as the next worst team with more than double their tally, it isn’t looking good.

This comes after a solid season in League One which saw them get promoted- they may have thrown away the title and automatic promotion but they got the job done via the playoffs under Darren Moore.

Moore is of course no longer with the club and another man who departed following their promotion was Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Football League World takes a look here at how the midfielder is getting on with Turkish side Hatayspor since making that move.

How is Dele-Bashiru faring in Turkey?

From a team point of view, things are going well for Hatayspor as they are one of only three teams yet to be defeated in the Super Lig.

From six games, they have won two and drawn four which has them sitting in fifth in the standings.

First and second in the league are the two big guns, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, these being the other teams on undefeated streaks at the start of the campaign.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is playing a major role in this Hatayspor success having hit the ground running since making the move over from England.

The 22-year-old born in Hamburg leads the team with four goals from six outings, one ahead of Swedish international Carlos Strandberg.

In the last fixture, the game was finely poised at 2-2 going into the dying embers against Trabzonspor when Dele-Bashiru popped up with a winner in the 97th minute. They broke out from the back and substitute Joelson Fernandes picked up possession, driving forward before finding the Englishman who calmly curled home the decisive goal.

Interestingly, also on the scoresheet in that five-goal thriller was Paul Onuachu who is on loan in Turkey from Southampton. Meanwhile, former Aston Villa man Trezeguet came off the bench for Trabzonspor in this heartbreaking defeat.

Dele-Bashiru picked up his second yellow card of the season for removing his shirt in the celebrations, something which his manager will be very understanding of given the situation.

His time at Sheffield Wednesday

Dele-Bashiru was in the Manchester City set-up for over a decade and then he made his breakthrough as a professional with Sheffield Wednesday.

He didn’t feature much in the 2020/21 season in the Championship but the Owls’ relegation to League One helped his career out in a lot of ways.

After making 24 appearances in 2021/22, he hit a career-high of 33 the following year and scored four goals on the way to his side’s promotion back to the second tier via the playoffs.

Had he remained at Wednesday, Fisayo could have faced his brother Tom who plays for Watford having also played for Man City as a youngster.