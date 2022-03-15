How is Finn Azaz getting on away from Aston Villa at Newport?

Finn Azaz has been comfortably one of the best players in League Two this season on loan at Newport County from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old is a crucial player in the Exiles’ promotion push under James Rowberry and has chipped in with ten goals and five assists in all competitions.

It has not just been the weight of goals he has provided though, the quality of Azaz’s finishes has been jaw-dropping for fourth tier level and it is very apparent that he will be playing at a much higher standard in years to come.

Azaz has actually slightly underperformed his expected goals (xG), to score ten from 11.71 xG according to Wyscout, however for a younger player that should be seen as a positive.

It demonstrates that the amount of goals he has scored is much more repeatable due to the number of shooting opportunities that he is having, rather than being so reliant on being clinical and not receiving chances as often.

Azaz showed his quality in patches at Cheltenham Town last season, as the Robins stormed to the League Two title under Michael Duff, but he has gone to a completely new level this term.

There is a lot of talent in the Villa youth ranks and therefore, even though Azaz has been very impressive, at 21 he is not the hottest prospect at Villa Park at the moment.

Azaz has also shown excellent versatility this season, able to play in almost every midfield role, wide or central, and even more advanced, as a centre forward rather than a traditional number ten.

Newport are in the hunt to finish in the top three and seal automatic promotion from League Two this season, however in finding a club for next season, Azaz could be better off by gaining the exposure of a play-off campaign, to provide a wider platform to showcase his abilities.

It does seem like the 21-year-old could be available for a permanent transfer in the summer, and he will have plenty of suitors potentially towards the top end of League One if he can sustain the high performance levels he has shown, for the remainder of the campaign.