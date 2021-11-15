How is Filip Krovinovic getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

When Filip Krovinovic joined Nottingham Forest earlier this year, he would have been hoping to replicate the success that he achieved in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion at the City Ground.

During his time with the Baggies, he helped the club seal promotion to the Premier League by providing seven direct goal contributions in 40 league appearances.

After failing to make a positive impact in the top-flight for West Brom, Krovinovic was recalled by his parent-club Benfica in January before being sent out on loan again to Forest.

Upon the attacking midfielder’s arrival, the Reds were facing the possibility of being dragged into a relegation battle in the Championship.

Although Krovinovic was unable to replicate the performance levels that he illustrated for West Brom in a Forest shirt, he still managed to demonstrate glimpses of promise during the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates, the 26-year-old scored what turned out to be his only goal for the Reds in a 1-1 draw with Brentford who went on to secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Whilst Forest were linked with a permanent move for Krovinovic earlier this year, the attacking midfielder eventually sealed a switch to Hadjuk Split in July.

Since joining the Croatian outfit, Krovinovic has made a relatively positive start to his time at the club.

The former Forest loanee made his debut for Hadjuk in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifying clash with FC Tobal and has since gone on to feature for his new side on 12 occasions in all competitions.

Krovinovic has managed to find the back of the net on one occasion whilst he has also provided his team-mates with three assists.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury last month, the attacking midfielder has missed the club’s last three games in the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga,

When he is fit enough to make his return to action, it will be intriguing to see whether Krovinovic is able to help Hadjuk launch a push for the title as his side are currently fourth in the league standings.