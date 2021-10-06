How is Fernando Forestieri getting on ever since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

A man who Sheffield Wednesday fans will have fond memories of, Fernando Forestieri is arguably one of the best players to have worn the club’s shirt over the last 10 years.

The pint sized Italian forward, who was originally born in Rosario, Argentina, came up with several moments of brilliance during his five season stay at Hillsborough and very nearly helped his then club to gain promotion to the Premier League as he played his part in two failed play-off campaigns.

Forestieri eventually left the club in the summer of last year after making 134 appearances in a blue and white shirt, with the player bowing out with a respectable record of 40 goals and 18 assists.

Upon his departure after rejecting the offer of a new contract, the forward is sure to have had plenty of interest from both other clubs in England and in Italy and in the end it was the latter that he plucked for as he returned to Serie A for a second spell with his former side, Udinese.

The 31-year-old has since gone on to make 24 appearances for the Italian top flight outfit across all competitions but has only found the back of the net on three occasions so far as he struggles to replicate the sort of form that made him so popular in the Steel City.

Overall it has been a slow start for the former Wednesday player of the year and he will now be looking to kick on further this term after notching his first goal of the campaign Sampdoria earlier this month after mainly being used as a substitute by The Friulians.

His exploits for the Owls now seem a distant memory but they are certainly ones that many a fan at Hillsborough will not forget in a hurry as he took them so close to getting back into the top flight on more than one occasion.