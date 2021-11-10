How is Felix Magath getting on ever since leaving Fulham?

Fulham are on course to win promotion back to the Premier League, with the appointment of Marco Silva looking like a smart one from the hierarchy at Craven Cottage.

Of course, the Cottagers haven’t always got their managerial decisions right, and the one bad call that sticks out is Felix Magath.

The former West Germany international arrived for his first spell in English football with a good reputation, having won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich twice, and, more impressively, with Wolfsburg once.

Whilst that was earlier in his career, the Fulham board hoped Magath’s experience would help the team stay in the top-flight as they battled relegation.

As many will remember, it didn’t happen. The former Hamburg chief didn’t bring an improvement in the team and a disastrous start to the Championship saw him unsurprisingly dismissed.

After that, many of his bizarre methods were revealed, including telling Brede Hangeland to treat his knee injury with cheese.

As you would expect, those stories, combined with the relegation, had a big impact on Magath’s career, and he would only have one job after leaving the Londoners, which was in China with Shandong Luneng Taishan, although he was thought to have had offers from Spartak Moscow and Austria Vienna.

Nevertheless, Magath would have just one year in China, where he guided the team to a sixth place finish before leaving in 2017. Since then, he has made it clear that he no longer wants to be a manager, but he was involved with football again as a key figure at a Global Soccer company.

Fulham fans won’t remember him fondly at all, with Magath’s spell in the capital a sad way for what had been a successful career in the top leagues to end.

