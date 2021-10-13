How is Febian Brandy getting on ever since leaving Sheffield United?

Like many youngsters that come through the Manchester United system, Febian Brandy was one that didn’t quite make it at Old Trafford but he had all the tools to have a good career in the Football League.

That though didn’t quite happen either, with the most high-profile club he ended up joining being Sheffield United in 2013.

As a youngster, Brandy was an explosive forward and scored the winner of the Champions Youth Cup final against Juventus in 2007, with his performances at academy level getting him onto the bench of a UEFA Champions League clash against AS Roma that year.

Brandy would go on loan spells throughout the Football League between 2008 and 2010, playing for Swansea, Hereford and Gillingham before departing United in the summer of 2010 after he failed to develop into a top striker.

Permanent stints at Notts County and Walsall followed with a brief stop at Greek side Panetolikos sandwiched in the middle of that, but it was Brandy’s form at the Saddlers during the 2012-13 season which saw him secure a move to Bramall Lane.

He scored seven League One goals for the Midlands club and still only 24 years old, Brandy switched to the Blades to try and get himself up the leagues once again.

Brandy’s time in South Yorkshire was unsuccessful though as he played 15 times in the 2013-14 season without finding the back of the net and he ended up back at Walsall on loan for the second half of that campaign and was released by United in the summer of 2014, halfway into his two-year deal – but what’s he been up to since then?

To the surprise of many, Brandy secured himself a Championship contract with Rotherham United just days after departing the Blades, but he made just one appearance for the Millers before being released just months later.

The forward played for Crewe on loan before he departed Rotherham and when his departure was official he headed back to the north west to join Rochdale in January 2015, where he lasted just a few months and played four times.

Brandy had to seek first-team opportunities a long way away from England following that and in 2016 he signed for Ubon UMT United of Thailand, helping them win promotion to the top tier of Thai football with four goals in eight matches but returned to his home nation after a brief stint.

He dropped into non-league in 2017 with Ebbsfleet United and then Droylsden but nowadays Brandy has stepped away from on-pitch matters and started up his own app named Skouted, which was developed to help non-league players get their name out into the open in an attempt to secure bigger moves.

Brandy is CEO of the company and they have even hosted trial days to try and pick out some talents to push to league clubs and it looks like his business venture is flourishing more than his playing days did.