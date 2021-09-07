How is Famara Diedhiou getting on ever since his Bristol City exit?

What looked like it would be a busy summer of transition for Bristol City turned out to be a quiet one at Ashton Gate.

Nigel Pearson brought in four new players over the course of the summer, with Andy King, Matty James, Rob Atkinson and George Tanner joining the club.

At the end of last season, a number of players departed Ashton Gate as Pearson looked to reshape his squad and bring his own players in.

Among those high-profile departures was Famara Diedhiou, who couldn’t agree fresh terms over a new deal and subsequently joined Alanyaspor.

Diedhiou scored 51 goals in 169 appearances for City since joining from Angers in 2017, with eight of those goals coming in 40 Championship games last season.

So how has he got on since joining Alanyaspor?

Alanyaspor currently sit 13th in the Turkish Super Lig having won only one of their opening three games as well as losing twice.

Diedhiou started their first two league games, scoring his first goal for the club in his second appearance – a 4-1 defeat to Altay.

His goal made it 3-1 on the day, but soon after, he was shown a second yellow card and was given a one-game suspension.

The Senegalese forward will be keen to make amends as soon as possible when he returns from suspension and returns to the side.

City, meanwhile, will hope that they do not live to regret failing to replace the powerful front-man in the transfer window.