How is Fabio Rochemback getting on since leaving Middlesbrough?

Fabio Rochemback signed for Middlesbrough from Barcelona in September 2005 arriving with a big reputation.

Three years later he departed the Riverside to join Sporting Lisbon in the Liga Portugal after an eventful spell in the North East.

Rochemback has not played since 2014 in his early 30s but he left England with a very respectable record. The versatile midfielder managed seven goals and eight assists in his time at Middlesbrough, contributing to 14th, 12th and 13th placed finishes in the Premier League before the club were relegated a season after his departure in 2009.

The Brazilian chipped in with 12 goals and three assists for Sporting Lisbon before joining Gremio on a free transfer. In January 2012 he left the Brazilian Serie A for the Chinese Super League and Dalian Professional where he hung up his boots a couple of years later at the age of 32.

One of Rochemback’s more memorable performances in a Boro shirt came in a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the 2005/06 season. The Brazilian opened the scoring before Stewart Downing and Yakubu embarrassed Chelsea, making John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho looked like very ordinary players at the heart of the Blues’ defence.

Rochemback’s finest form in his career came in a Middlesbrough shirt in one of the golden eras of the club’s recent history. They have only been back in the Premier League for one season since his departure but in new manager Chris Wilder there is hope the good times will come again.

The highlight reel bulldozing midfielder’s career did not live up to the expectations he set at Barcelona and with the Brazilian national team but he still represents a key cog in the most recent era of success at Middlesbrough.

Post-retirement Rochemback was arrested in regards to cock fighting activities at a farm he owned and according to Planet Football is currently occupying his time breeding Criollo horses.