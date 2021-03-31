How is Fabio Borini getting on since leaving Sunderland?

jaSunderland have had their fair share of players that have come and gone from the Stadium of Light over the years, as the club dropped down the English football pyramid.

The Black Cats had previously been playing their football in the Premier League, but those days will feel like a distant memory to plenty of the club’s supporters.

They’re now in League One, but are well-placed to win promotion back into the Championship this term under the management of Lee Johnson.

One player that was a regular for Sunderland over the years was Fabio Borini, who originally signed for the club on loan from Liverpool for the 2013/14 season.

Borini hit ten goals in his first season with the Black Cats, which prompted them to make his loan spell a permanent move at the end of that league campaign.

The Italian forward went on to score 17 goals in 93 appearances for Sunderland in total, although he did score just twice in his final season with the club, which resulted in them being relegated into the Championship.

Do these celebrities support Sunderland or not?

1 of 16 Emeli Sande supports Sunderland. True or false? True False

Borini then departed in favour of a move to Italian giants AC Milan, as he moved on loan to them, with the club holding an obligation to make his move a permanent one in the future.

They did just that one year later, but Borini struggled for consistent game time with them, and left the club in 2020, as he moved to fellow Serie A side Hellas Verona.

He only signed a short-term deal with Verona until the end of the 2019/20 season, and got off to the ideal start with them, as he scored their equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Bologna.

But he left the club at the end of that season, and went on to sign for Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük in December 2020. Borini has seemingly adjusted well to his new surroundings in Turkey, as he’s scored five goals in 14 appearances for Fatih Karagümrük, who are currently sat eighth in the Super Lig table.

They’re set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Rizespor, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Borini and his team-mates.