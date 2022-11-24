How is ex-Wigan Athletic player Jordi Gomez getting on at the moment?

It has been several years since Jordi Gomez last pulled on a Wigan Athletic shirt in a competitive match.

The midfielder initially spent five years with the Latics between 2009 and 2014, during which time he made 162 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club, where he was part of their famous FA Cup winning side.

After leaving to join Sunderland following the expiry of his contract in 2014, Gomez would eventually return to Wigan in the summer of 2016, signing a one-year deal at The DW Stadium.

However, after scoring three goals in 16 games during his second spell with the club, Gomez then departed the Latics once again in the 2017 January transfer window.

That exit saw the Spaniard return to his home country, where he linked up with Rayo Vallecano. But after failing to score in 12 appearances as the club finished 12th in the Spanish second-tier, Gomez found himself on the move again in the summer of 2017.

His next move saw him move to Bulgaria, where he joined Levski Sofia, going on to make 45 appearances and score five goals in a spell for the club that last around 13 months, before he moved to Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in August 2018.

Gomez would go on to become a regular and successful feature during his time in Cyprus’ capital. The midfielder earned himself the role of club captain for Omonia, and scored 17 goals in 120 games for the club, enjoying a League and Cup double in the 2020-21 season, while also getting another chance to compete in European football.

However, the now 37-year-old Gomez was released by Omonia following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, and the midfielder is yet to secure himself a new club.

As a result, it remains to be seen what, if anything, there is still left to come in the career of Gomez, that enjoyed plenty of high points at Wigan in particular.