How is ex-Wigan Athletic player Emmerson Boyce getting on these days?

What a career Emmerson Boyce had at Wigan Athletic.

After having spells in the English Football League with Luton Town and Crystal Palace, Boyce put pen to paper on a four year deal at the then JJB Stadium in 2006.

Playing at both centre-back and right-back during his time with the Latics, Boyce went on to make 298 appearances for the club in all competitions.

This included winning the FA Cup in 2013, where he captained the club to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

Wigan’s FA Cup win also meant that Boyce featured in European competition, too, playing five matches in the UEFA Europa League in 2013/14.

But how is Emmerson Boyce getting on these days?

Boyce eventually went on to leave Wigan Athletic in 2015, joining Blackpool FC, who were in League One at the time.

The defender featured for the Seasiders on 26 occasions that year, but it was not enough to prevent them from being relegated down to League Two.

Following his Blackpool spell, Boyce returned to Wigan as a coach, and discussed in an interview in 2019 that he suffered with depression once his playing days were over.

“I found the transition from playing football to not playing the game anymore hard.” Boyce told The Bucks Herald.

“I struggled with a bit of depression when I retired but I had good people around me to help me.”

Since then, Boyce has continued to work on his foundation, the Emmerson Boyce Foundation, which aims to use the power of sport to empower young people and help them make better life decisions. Boyce recently posted a picture of himself coaching as part of work being done by his foundation, as can be seen below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmerson Boyce (@boycey_17) Boyce also came out of retirement to play for non-league Ashton United in 2020, where according to Transfermarkt, he continues to play. All in all, then, Emmerson Boyce had a fantastic career and since leaving Wigan Athletic, has gone on to do wonderful things in the community. All the while, whilst still satisfying his love for football by coaching with the Emmerson Boyce Foundation and playing non-league for Ashton United.