How is ex-Wigan Athletic player Amr Zaki getting on these days?

When Wigan Athletic opted to sign Amr Zaki on loan from Zamalek in 2008, it was considered to be somewhat of a risk due to the fact that the striker had not previously featured in the Premier League before this move.

Zaki made the perfect start to life at the DW Stadium as he scored on his league debut for the Latics in their clash with Wigan Athletic.

The forward backed up this particular display by netting a brace against Hull City and scoring an equaliser in Wigan’s meeting with Sunderland.

In the opening 11 games of the season, Zaki managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions.

Unfortunately for Wigan, the forward was unable to maintain his form during the remainder of the campaign.

After scoring against Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers in December, the forward failed to add to his tally following the turn of the year.

Zaki made his final appearance for Wigan in their 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in May 2009.

Following his temporary stint with the Latics, Zaki briefly featured for Hull City before sealing a permanent move to Elazigspor in 2012.

Zaki went on to represent ENPPI, Al-Salmiya, Raja Casablanca, Al Ahed and EL Mokawloon before opting to retire from football in 2015.

The forward’s last appearance for Egypt occurred in 2013 as he scored in their 2-1 victory over Ghana.

The two major highlights of Zaki’s career both involve his national team as he won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006 and 2008.

Since retiring from football, Zaki has returned to Zamalek.

The 39-year-old was named as the vice head of Zamalek’s youth department earlier this year and will be tasked with helping to develop the club’s homegrown players over the coming years.

As for Zaki’s former club Wigan, they will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Championship following the international break.

Leam Richardson’s side are set to face Rotherham United on October 1st at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

