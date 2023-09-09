Roman Bednář experienced a whirlwind career where he enjoyed his best football at the Hawthorns.

The Czech Republic international had plenty of experience under his belt before arriving in the Black Country, making his name known in his home country for second-tier side FK Mladá Boleslav.

The physical forward began to demonstrate his goalscoring presence in the 2003/04 season, finishing joint-top scorer with 10 goals as his side won promotion to the First Division.

Bednář made the move to the UK the following year, the then 22-year-old joining Hearts initially on loan in 2005 from FBK Kaunas.

He immediately made an impression in Edinburgh, scoring seven times with two assists in 22 league outings as the side finished second whilst helping the Jam Tarts lift a seventh Scottish Cup.

The deal was made permanent the following season, recording another seven goal contributions in 14 starts as he demonstrated once again his quality in the Scottish capital. His time at Tynecastle Park, however, was cut short with a move to the Black Country beckoning.

How did Bednář perform at West Brom?

Bednář signed for the Baggies in the summer of 2007 but was slowly integrated into the first-team set-up with Tony Mowbray's side fighting for promotion.

The 6ft 4 striker was a serious problem for Championship defenders, scoring 12 goals in 18 starts in blue and white stripes as Albion clinched the title.

The Premier League proved to be a serious challenge for West Brom, though, finishing rock bottom in the first season back in the top flight. Nevertheless, it was not without its moments, Bednář scoring a dramatic 90th-minute winner against Manchester City in front of the Hawthorns faithful one to remember.

The former Hearts forward remained for another promotion challenge the following year, scoring another 11 goals and four assists under Roberto Di Matteo to make it an instant return to the promised land.

His second chance in the Premier League, however, was limited, recording just one start as West Brom prepared for another relegation battle with the signing of Peter Odemwingie pushing him further down the pecking order. A challenging start to the season seemingly spelled the end of his time as a first-team regular with a future elsewhere the likely next step.

Who else did Bednář play for?

While still technically on the West Brom books, Bednář moved to Leicester City on a short-term loan, playing just five times in the Championship before spending the second-half of the season with Turkish side MKE Ankaragücü.

Returning to West Brom for the following season, appearances were limited to cup outings before moving to Blackpool permanently in January 2012.

He played his last nine league matches in England for the Lancashire outfit, scoring once, before returning home in the summer with Sparta Prague.

The now 40-year-old scored nine goals across three seasons, winning both the Czech First League and Czech Cup.

He moved to fellow top-flight side Příbram shortly after, scoring 13 times in 37 total appearances for the club, before calling time on his playing days in 2016.