How is ex-West Brom player Zolten Gera getting on at the moment?

Zoltan Gera enjoyed two successful stints with West Brom during his playing career.

The Hungarian first joined Albion in 2004, where he spent four years with the team before signing for Fulham in 2008.

In his first stint at the Hawthorns, the now 43-year old played over 130 times for the club, scoring 21 times as he helped the team gain promotion back to the Premier League in his final season of his first stint.

After three years with the Cottagers, Gera eventually returned to West Brom for another three-year stint with the club.

The playmaker went on to make another 33 league appearances for the club, with his second period with the Baggies failing to live up to the expectation of his first.

During his three years back with the club, he played a role in helping to re-establish Albion as a top flight side.

The team finished 10th, 8th and 17th from 2011 to 2014, with Gera adding four goals to his tally along the way.

During this period, he also established himself as a key player for the national side, going on to represent Hungary 97 times throughout his career.

Gera’s time with West Brom finally came to an end in 2014, departing English football in the process.

He returned to his native Hungary, signing for Ferencvaros following the expiration of his contract.

In his second season with the club he played a key role for the side as they became Hungarian league champions.

The midfielder played 30 times, contributing four goals and six assists to claim a domestic triumph.

While the club was unable to repeat that feat in his final two seasons for the team, Gera remained a key presence within the first team squad.

Gera ultimately ended his career in 2018, retiring from the playing side of the game to take up a coaching role within the club.