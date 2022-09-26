How is ex-West Brom manager Pepe Mel getting on these days?

Pepe Mel did not enjoy a long or successful stint at the Hawthorns.

The former West Brom manager was appointed in January 2014, replacing Steve Clarke in the dugout.

He signed an 18-month deal with the club, who were competing in the Premier League at the time.

Clarke had led the team to an impressive 8th place finish in the previous top flight campaign, but the team was struggling down in 15th by the turn of the new year into 2014.

However, the Spaniard only lasted 17 games in charge of the Baggies.

His first win took seven games to arrive, and he ultimately only managed to secure three wins during his time with the club.

By the end of the season West Brom were able to earn a 17th place finish in the league, which maintained their position in the Premier League for another campaign.

But the club’s hierarchy opted for yet another change in manager, which led to the departure of Mel after only a few months with the team.

Since departing the Albion, he has made his return to Spanish football having first taken charge of Real Betis.

This was his second stint with the club, where he spent just over 12 months from December 2014 to January 2016.

His comeback to management had to wait another 13 months, taking over at Deportivo de la Coruna in February 2017, but he could only last eight months with the Spanish outfit before being dismissed.

In March 2019, Mel took over at Las Palmas.

He initially signed a deal that would only keep him at the club until the end of the season, but he stayed on until January of this year.

The now 59-year old has just been placed in charge of Segunda Division side Malaga, who are currently bottom of the table with just one win from their opening seven games.

His first game in charge was a 1-1 draw against Villarreal B last weekend.