How is ex-West Brom manager Pepe Mel getting on at the moment?

Pepe Mel had a short-lived reign as manager of West Brom.

The Spaniard took over midway through the 2013-14 season following the dismissal of Steve Clarke.

Mel joined the Baggies in January of that campaign on an initial 18-month contract.

It took seven games for Mel to earn his first victory in charge of West Brom, when his side beat Swansea City 2-1.

Mel led West Brom to a 17th place finish in the Premier League before parting ways with the club by mutual consent just one day after the conclusion of the campaign.

The now 59-year old only managed 17 games, with only three wins to his name before his abrupt departure.

Since then, Mel wasted no time in getting back into Spanish football.

The former Real Betis player took over the club he played for from 1989 to 1993 in December of that year.

Mel lasted just over a year with Betis before being dismissed in January of 2016 following a poor run of form that had the club 15th in La Liga.

After a year away from management, Mel returned as the coach of Deportivo de La Coruna.

11 quickfire quiz questions about West Brom’s stadium that all Baggies supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the name of West Brom's home stadium? John Smith Stadium The Hawthorns The Valley St James' Park

But his time with Deportivo was also short lived as he was sacked after only eight months in charge.

Mel had greater success with his latest club as he took over Las Palmas in March of 2019.

Mel steered the side to a ninth place finish for the end of that campaign, before another ninth place finish in his first full campaign in charge of the club.

Most recently, Mel was dismissed as manager of Las Palmas with the Segunda Division side struggling to reach the play-off places by January 2022.

Mel is currently out of football management, but does still offer his opinions as a pundit to the Spanish press, where he recently revealed he touted Golden Boy winner Pedri to several big clubs before he eventually signed for Barcelona.