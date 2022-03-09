How is ex-West Brom man Graham Dorrans getting on these days?

Progressing through the youth ranks at Livingston, Graham Dorrans came through the academy system with Robert Snodgrass.

The midfielder’s first taste of football in a senior set up came during the 2004/05 campaign for the Lions, before embarking on a loan spell with Partick Thistle the season after, scoring five times in 15 appearances during the first half of the campaign.

Then 18, Dorrans returned to Livingston for the second half of the campaign, emerging as a regular for the next two seasons.

Dorrans earned himself a move to the Premier League in 2008, with West Brom taking a chance on the promising young midfielder.

Playing eight times in the league during the Baggies’ relegation back to the Championship in his first season in England, Dorrans earned an international call-up with Scotland.

He then proceeded to play 45 times in the Championship the following season, scoring 13 goals in the process, helping fire his side back to the Premier League.

Dorrans went on to make just shy of 200 appearances for the Baggies, before a loan move to Championship club Norwich City was sanctioned during the second half of the 2014/15 campaign.

Helping the Canaries to promotion, Dorrans arrived on a permanent deal at Carrow Road ahead of the 2015/16 campaign.

Proceeding to enjoy two seasons with the Canaries, the 34-year-old returned to Scotland in 2017 for a two-year stint with Rangers.

In the summer of 2019, Dorrans embarked on what turned out to be a 14-month stay with Dundee, swapping his home country for Australia in November 2020, joining Western Sydney Wanderers.

Arriving back in Scotland last summer, Dorrans joined Scottish club Dunfermline Athletic on a two-year deal.

In 18 league appearances for the Pars, the midfielder has a goal and an assist, with his side sitting at the bottom of the table.