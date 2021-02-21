How is ex-Watford striker Tommy Smith getting on these days?

It’s been more than half a decade since the end of Tommy Smith’s playing career but you feel Watford fans will still have very fond memories of the forward.

A product of the Hornets academy, Smith was handed his debut by Graham Taylor and would go on to make more than 250 appearances across two spells for the club.

In his first, he helped Watford reach the Premier League on the back of successive promotions while in the second he served them in both the top flight and second tier.

He may have already been well regarded by the Vicarage Road faithful, but his second spell at the club saw him become a true fan favourite.

Smith won consecutive player of the season awards in 2008 and 2009 before he departed at the end of the 2009/10 campaign.

The forward proved something of a lucky charm for Championship clubs after leaving Watford for a second time – helping QPR win promotion in 2010/11 and then Cardiff City make it to the top flight in 2012/13.

It was perhaps fitting then that his final season before retirement was played in the English second tier with Brentford.

He hung up his boots in July 2015 after being released by the Bees, with his final professional goal coming against Nottingham Forest in April that year.

Smith has not walked the well-trodden path into coaching since but he has remained involved in the game in some capacity – featuring on Sky Sports’ coverage of the EFL and on Football League Tonight when it was on Channel 5.

That’s not been his only venture as along with his brother Tom, who was also a trainee at Watford, he took over the sales arm of JW& Co Langleys, a property management consultants and estate agents, in 2014.