When the Pozzo family took over at Watford in 2012, a special relationship was formed with Italian club Udinese.

The Italian side were under the same ownership as the Hornets, and Watford made sure to use that fully to their advantage following their takeover, bringing in a host of Udinese players on loan ahead of the 2012/13 season.

One player to arrive at Vicarage Road that summer was Swiss midfielder Almen Abdi, who went on to become a firm fan favourite during his time at Vicarage Road.

Affectionately nicknamed the professor by the club's supporters, Abdi, after his initial loan in 2012/13, would join permanently at the end of that season, and would remain until 2016.

Almen Abdi's Watford career

Abdi found instant success at Watford following his arrival from Udinese in the summer of 2012.

That first season, the professor featured 39 times in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists as the Hornets narrowly missed out on promotion.

Indeed, a final day defeat saw them finish third in the league standings, before being beaten in the Championship play-off final at Wembley by Crystal Palace, too.

The 2013/14 one was a forgettable one for Abdi, with injuries limiting him to just 13 club appearances.

Watford struggled in his absence, too, finishing 13th that season.

It was in the following two seasons, in 2014/15 and 2015/16, that Watford and Abdi made up for this, though, with the Hornets going on to win promotion to the Premier League and retain their status in the top flight, with Abdi playing 32 league matches in both campaigns.

In the summer of 2016, he would go on to depart for pastures new, much to the disappointment of many Hornets.

How did Almen Abdi get on after he left Watford?

Abdi departed Vicarage Road to head back to the Championship, linking up with Sheffield Wednesday, but to say he won't be remembered fondly by the Owls supporters is an understatement.

For some reason, the move just did not work out, with Abdi only going ton to make 23 appearances for the club over the next two seasons.

Abdi would remain on the books at the club until July 2019, when he retired from football having not played the season prior.

What is Almen Abdi up to these days?

It is unclear exactly what Almen Abdi is up to these days work wise, but a glance on his social media certainly suggests he is enjoying his retirement.

Indeed, sharing plenty of pictures with his wife and children, it appears that the former Hornet is very much a family man these days.

We last heard from Abdi in 2021, when talking to The Athletic regarding his time at Vicarage Road.

During that interview, he revealed that he was enjoying the freedom that came with no longer being a professional footballer.

"Being a footballer for 16 years, you have a good life but you’re not as free as you’d like,” Abdi explained to The Athletic.

"We went to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand — which was my favourite place. It was an amazing life experience that I’d been dreaming about.”

It certainly seems as though Abdi is content with life post-retirement, enjoying time with his family and travelling the world.