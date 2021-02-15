How is ex-Watford player Scott Loach getting on these days?

Watford have had some very good keepers over the years, and there was a lot of excitement around Scott Loach when he signed from Lincoln in 2006.

Whilst the stopper sometimes struggled for consistency, you could understand why he was highly-rated at the time, and he was capped on 14 occasions by the England U21 side when he was contracted to Watford.

During his time, he did do well, although one of his most notable games was ‘conceding’ the ghost goal that was inexplicably given as Watford drew 2-2 with Reading in the Championship back in 2008.

And, here we look at how things have turned out for the keeper, who was in his early 20s when he made the majority of his appearances for the Hornets.

Having featured over 150 times for the club following his arrival from Lincoln as a teenager, Loach would then move to Ipswich Town, the club he started out at, in what was described as his ‘dream’ move.

However, things didn’t really go to plan, as he struggled to establish himself as a regular, and he would stay just two years before leaving for Rotherham in search of more minutes.

Again, things didn’t go as the keeper would’ve wanted, as Loach went out on loan to play, before dropping down to move to Notts County.

Once more, he didn’t really settle, so another move followed, with non-league Hartlepool Loach’s next club, but this did work out, as he won both Player of the Year awards in the 2017/18 campaign after an impressive season.

Having not agreed to extend his stay, Loach would move down south to fellow National League outfit Barnet in 2019, and he remains at the club today, featuring in all but one of their league games in what has been a difficult season so far.

Given his early breakthrough, it may surprise some to read that Loach is still only 32-years-old. And, whilst he may not have lived up to the hype that came with him when he represented his country and played for Watford, the keeper is still going strong and could have a few more years left in the game yet.

