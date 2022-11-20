How is ex-Watford player Jay DeMerit getting on at the moment?

Former United States international Jay DeMerit is a firm fan favourite from his time at Watford.

Moving to Vicarage Road in 2004, the central defender would go on to spend six seasons in WD18, winning hearts and minds with his committed defensive performances.

As per the Hornets website, DeMerit signed for the club in quite an unconventional way, impressing then Hornets boss Ray Lewington during a pre-season friendly between Watford and non-league side Northwood back in 2004.

DeMerit is said to have earned a trial and later a contract with the club – surely nobody could have envisaged just what a fantastic career he would go on to have for the club.

The defender himself shared the remarkable story on his social media recently.

During his time at the club, DeMerit made a total of 213 appearances, which included Championship play-off success in 2005/06, and Premier League football in 2006/07.

With that said, and the World Cup break upon us, we thought we’d take a quick look at what DeMerit is up to these days.

How is he getting on these days?

After leaving Watford, Jay DeMerit went on to spend several years in Major League Soccer with Vancouver Whitecaps before ending his career back in 2014.

Despite retirement, though, DeMerit still holds a role associated with the Vicarage Road club after being named a Hornets ambassador back in 2021.

He takes up this role alongside some of the best to ever put on a Watford shirt, with the likes of Tony Coton, Kenny Jackett, Nigel Gibbs, Tommy Mooney and many others holding a similar role.

A glance at DeMerit’s social media also confirms that he is the founder of the ‘RISExShine’ app.

As per his Twitter bio, this is a ‘GenZ empowerment platform coming soon’ – it will be interesting to see what it is all about.

Indeed, it’s good to see Jay DeMerit getting on well these days, still involved as a Watford ambassador, but also pursuing his own ventures in other areas.