How is ex-Watford player Almen Abdi getting on at the moment?

Almen Abdi proved a popular figure at Watford during his time there, with him winning the hearts of supporters quickly.

He was nicknamed ‘the professor’, and spent four years at the club, helping them win promotion into the Premier League during his time at the club.

He joined Watford on-loan from Udinese in the summer of 2012 initially – the same summer the Hertfordshire club were taken over by the Pozzo family – and so he would prove to be one of their first signings as owners of the club.

He scored 12 goals and registering nine assists in 39 Championship appearances that year, as the Hornets just fell short of promotion to the Premier League.

He won the club’s player of the year award that season and signed permanently soon after, but his 2013/14 season was plagued with injuries, making just 13 appearances for the Hornets.

Abdi was able to stay relatively fit in 2014/15, as he helped Watford finally get over the line to earn promotion to the Premier League.

His Hornets tenure came to an end after that first season in the Premier League, signing for Sheffield Wednesday in the 2016 summer transfer window.

He would not have the same success at Wednesday as he did at Watford, though, with injuries limiting him to just 23 appearances for the Owls.

He left the club in 18/19 and has since retired from the game, with it looking as though he is enjoying his time with family, judging by posts on his Instagram channel.

Fair play to him for that, then, and he seems very content with where he is in his life after a strong career in the game in this country.