How is ex-Watford manager Walter Mazzarri getting on these days?

Watford seem to have gone through a lot of managers since the Pozzo family took charge of the club in 2012, so neutrals would be forgiven if they had forgotten about Walter Mazzarri’s time in charge.

The Hornets have had 13 permanent managers in nearly nine years – including one returning man in Quique Sanchez Flores – but unlike some, namely Billy McKinlay’s two-game spell in charge in 2014, Mazzarri lasted comparatively longer.

Mazzarri had a good reputation before arriving in Hertfordshire in the summer of 2016, and was most notable for managing Napoli between 2009 and 2013, before going on to Inter Milan where he was less successful.

The Italian had been out of work for two years before Giampaolo Pozzo appointed him as the new Watford head coach, but he wasn’t really able to advance the Hornets up the table.

Having finished 13th in the Premier League the season prior under Flores, Mazzarri only just guided Watford to safety in 17th position before his contract was terminated, less than a year after being appointed.

What has the veteran Italian done since departing Vicarage Road though?

Well he’s only had one job and that was back in his native Italy, as he was appointed the new manager of Torino in January 2018, replacing former Yugoslavia defender Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Mazzarri was successful in his first full season, leading Torino to a seventh-placed Serie A finish which meant they qualified for the UEFA Europa League, but unfortunately they bumped into Wolverhampton Wanderers in the play off rounds before the group stages and they were knocked out.

That was probably the beginning of the end for Mazzarri, but although Torino’s league form in 2019/20 wasn’t horrendous – they were sitting in mid-table for most of it – three defeats in a row in early 2020, including a humiliating 7-0 home defeat by Atalanta, cost the 59-year-old his job.

Mazzarri has been out of work since, but judging by the general merry-go-round in Italian football when it comes to managers, he has probably been offered jobs since, and you wouldn’t expect that he will go the whole of 2021 without landing himself a new role in his country.