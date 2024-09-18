Yaser Asprilla looked to be an interesting signing when he made the move from Colombian side Envigado to Watford.

The Hornets had already enjoyed success in the South American market, with Joao Pedro proving to be a real asset before his £30m move to Brighton and Hove Albion last year.

However, it was unclear how he was going to adapt to life at Vicarage Road, but considering he was signed for around £2m at just 18, it showed just how highly he was rated.

This deal was reportedly agreed when he was just 17, so many fans would have had high hopes for him when he officially joined in January 2022.

And it wasn't too long before he became a regular first-teamer, with the player arguably benefitting from the club's relegation back to the Championship.

Several attacking players, including Ozan Tufan (former loanee), Philip Zinckernagel and Joshua King, all left during the summer of 2022 and this may have been crucial in allowing Asprilla to assert himself as an important squad player in Hertfordshire.

He may not have been lethal in the final third during the 2022/23 season, registering just one goal and two assists in all competitions, but he was able to get 39 competitive appearances under his belt and that aided him massively last term.

Even during the very early stages of last season, the Colombian had been linked with moves to the likes of Brighton and Newcastle United, reinforcing just how attractive he was to a number of elite teams.

And interest in his signature will have only increased as the 2023/24 campaign progressed, with the player stepping up well after the departures of Pedro and Ismaila Sarr to establish himself as one of the Hornets' most vital attacking players.

Yaser Asprilla's 2023/24 campaign at Watford (All competitions) Appearances 47 Goals 6 Assists 8

And with the 20-year-old finishing the season on six goals and eight assists in all competitions, showing signs that he will go on to fulfil his potential, it seemed inevitable to some that he would move on during the 2024 summer window.

Yaser Asprilla's move to Girona

Asprilla wasn't short of interest during the previous window, with Lyon, Leicester City and Rennes named as a few sides that were interested in the attacker.

The latter's move for the player reportedly broke down - and the Colombian made the move to La Liga outfit Girona.

Finishing in third place at the end of last season, Michel's side are establishing themselves as a real force in Spanish football and they made some shrewd additions during the summer.

Arnaut Danjuma, Bryan Gil, Bojan Miovski, Abel Ruiz and Donny van de Beek all signed - and Asprilla moved in reported €24m.

According to The Athletic, €18m of this has been paid up front.

How Yaser Asprilla is currently getting on at Girona

The 20-year-old wasn't included in their matchday squad for the opening game against Atletico Madrid on August 25th, although that was understandable considering he had only joined a couple of days before that.

However, he was named in their squads for their next three league games and he came on as a substitute in each one, having a limited amount of time to make an impact.

But that experience will be useful for the Colombia international, who has already tested himself against FC Barcelona, a historic club who are still giants of Spanish football.

Girona lost that game against Hansi Flick's side, but they won the other two games that Asprilla appeared in.

And whilst the attacker is yet to record a single goal or assist for his new side, he hasn't had a decent run of games to get into a rhythm.

It will also take him time to adapt to a new country and a new league, with La Liga a step up from the English second tier.

It certainly seems as though he's enjoying life in Spain though, with the player already uploading three Girona-related posts on Instagram during the early stages of his time there.

And it will be interesting to see how he develops in the coming months and years.