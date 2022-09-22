How is ex-Watford and Ipswich Town player Tamas Priskin getting on these days?

Tamas Priskin spent five and a half seasons in English football between 2006 and 2012, on the whole, struggling to make a huge mark on the Championship and the Premier League.

The Hungarian played for Watford and Ipswich Town permanently, but also spent time on loan at Queens Park Rangers and Derby County, with his most impressive performances coming for the Hornets.

Nowadays, 35-year-old Priskin in back in his homeland, playing in the second tier with Gyor, the same side Watford signed him from 16 years ago.

The striker left England, and Portman Road, in January 2012 when he signed for Alania.

Priskin spent two years in Russian football before moving on to Austria Vienna, with a loan spell to Maccabi Haifa sandwiched in between.

That adventure was short-lived and he returned to Gyor in the summer of 2014.

After one season back in Hungary, Priskin made the move to Slovan Bratislava where he enjoyed arguably the best two seasons of his career in the Fortuna Liga, netting 28 times in 63 appearances for the club.

However, Priskin called time on his spell in Slovakia in July 2017, returning to his homeland once again and Ferencvaros.

Two and a half seasons later, with a loan stint with Haladas along the way, Priskin returned to Gyor for the third spell of his career.

Gyor are sixth in the Hungarian second tier after eight matches, winning four, drawing one and losing the other three, but Priskin was only involved in the opening two.

It is natural that the 35-year-old’s squad role will decrease due to his age, but in the final year of his contract at Gyor, where it would not be a surprise to see him call time on his career given his history with the club, his lack of recent playing time could be sealing his future.

63 caps for Hungary and 17 goals at international level is a wonderful achievement to look back on, should Priskin be nearing the end of his playing career.