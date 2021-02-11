How's he getting on?
How is ex-Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis getting on these days?
Swansea City fans will likely remember Bafetimbi Gomis as much for his unique celebration as for the goals that it followed.
Arriving as a free agent in the summer of 2014 on the back of a number of hugely impressive seasons in Ligue 1 with Lyon, Gomis made a strong start to life with the Premier League club – reaching double figures of goals in his first season at the Liberty Stadium.
He only managed seven in the 2015/16 campaign but his contributions were enough to help the Swans steer clear of relegation.
Even so, Gomis departed the following summer, returning to his homeland France via a loan move to Marseille.
Despite firing in 21 goals in 34 games for the Ligue 1 side, the striker did not feature again for Swansea on returning to the club and instead secured a permanent move to Galatasaray.
The Super Lig proved a very happy hunting ground for the Frenchman and he dominated opposition defenders – scoring 32 goals as he helped his new club win the title in 2017/18.
His time in Instanbul was short-lived, however, and the 35-year-old was off in search of another challenge in August 2018.
Gomis signed with Saudi Arabian top-tier side Al-Hilal Riyadh and it’s certainly been a fruitful move, both for him and the club.
Despite being in the twilight of his career, the striker has fired in a remarkable 80 goals and provided 14 assists in 104 appearances – helping them win the Saudi Pro League, the Saudi Cup, and the AFC Champions League during that period.
It’s fair to say that Al-Hilal Riyadh supporters have seen a lot of ‘that’ celebration over the past few years, though it hasn’t always been warmly received.
This ballboy feared for his life when Bafétimbi Gomis celebrated after scoring yesterday 😂🦁 pic.twitter.com/gBKpWkwHQJ
— That Stat Football (@That_Stat_) February 22, 2019
At 35, Gomis is still hammering in goals and has 12 from 17 appearances this term. Long may it continue.