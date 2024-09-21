Michu's time at Swansea City may have only been a short one, but it's fair to say that his time in South Wales was a memorable one.

The Spanish forward was signed from Rayo Vallecano for a bargain £2million in the summer of 2012, following a 15-goal haul in La Liga the campaign prior, and it proved the best piece of business the club have ever done.

In his debut season, Michu helped Swansea win the League Cup, their first ever major trophy, and scored an incredible 22 goals, 18 of which came in the Premier League, as Michael Laudrup's side finished 9th in what was their second season in the top-flight.

Michu's time at Swansea City - Transfermarkt Season Played Goals Assists 2012/13 43 33 5 2013/14 24 6 6

The Spaniard was arguably one of European football's hottest properties at the time, and even earned a Spain cap in the autumn of 2013 after continuing his form from the previous season into the early weeks of the 2013/14 campaign.

However, Michu was ravaged by injuries from November 2013 onwards, which ultimately led to his career being cut short.

After a loan spell at Napoli during the 2014/15 season, Michu left Swansea and returned to Spain with UP Langreo and Real Ovideo, but retired in 2017 at the age of 31.

With that in mind, we took a look at what Michu is doing now, seven years after retiring from football.

In June 2018, a year after retiring from playing, Michu was appointed Director of Football at UD Langreo, and he remained at the club for just under a year before returning to boyhood club Real Oviedo as the club's technical secretary.

Michu, along with Santi Cazorla and Juan Mata, actually bought shares in Real Oviedo back in November 2012 as they looked to raise €2million to stay afloat after financial issues, and it was clear that the club meant a lot to him as he returned as technical secretary in April 2019.

However, in December 2019, the former Swansea man was appointed as Sporting Director at Burgos CF, a role he still holds to this day, and he's enjoyed huge success with the side from Northern Spain.

It's fair to say that Burgos aren't exactly a household name in Spanish football, but Michu is doing all he can to help them become one.

The club won promotion to the Spanish second tier, La Liga 2, in 2021 under Michu's stewardship, and they've finished 11th, 7th and 9th, showing they're not too far away from reaching La Liga.

Michu's clearly done a good job in his role as Sporting Director, and it's good to see him still involved in the game despite being forced to retire through injury.

Could Michu return to Swansea City one day in sporting director capacity?

If Michu continues to impress in his role as Sporting Director, perhaps he could return to Swansea should a vacancy arise.

Michu has taken a side with a small budget compared to their rivals, and made them into a competitive second tier outfit, and that would be something that surely appeals to the Swans given their similar circumstances.

Current Sporting Director Paul Watson isn't the most popular of figures at the Swansea.com Stadium, and any potential arrival for Michu would certainly be welcomed.

However, the Spaniard seems happy in his current role, and will presumably want to help his current club reach La Liga before thinking about any move anyway.

Speaking to Optus Sport earlier this year, the 38-year-old did speak about his desire to return to the Premier League, so never say never about a return to Swansea. He said: “I want to be back in the Premier League one day. I’m really happy at Burgos, I’m working in football, so I'm very grateful for that."

For now, Michu is thriving in Spain and Swansea fans will be glad to see that after his playing career was cut short.