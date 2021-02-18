How is ex-Swansea City player Leon Britton getting on these days?

As club legends go, they don’t get much bigger at Swansea City than Leon Britton.

The midfielder made more than 500 appearances for the Swans in two spells across 16 years, playing for them in all four tiers of English football, helping them ascend to the Premier League and win the EFL Cup, as well as featuring as both an assistant coach and caretaker manager at points.

The 38-year-old’s involvement with the club didn’t end when he first retired from playing in 2018 either. He became a football advisor to the board of directors in 2019 before being named their sporting director later that year.

He relinquished that role in June last year, however, revealing on the club website that it felt like the right time for him to “take a break, spend some quality time with my family and enjoy the freedom and flexibility of a ‘normal’ life”.

The draw of the game seems to have won him back around, however, as earlier this month it was revealed that Britton had side for JD Cymru South side Ammanford.

Britton hasn’t played since breaking his foot for Welsh side Llanelli in 2019 but it looks as though he’ll be back on the pitch for the start of the reduced season in March.

The 38-year-old will link up with two former Swansea teammates, Andy Robinson and Lee Trundle, who are already at the club.

The former Premier League midfielder’s arrival looks a huge boost for Ammanford as they push for their first-ever promotion to the Welsh top tier this season.

Speaking when the deal was announced, Britton said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be signing for the club.

“I can’t wait to get the boots back on and put this shirt on. I can’t wait to play for the Black and White Army.”

You feel Swans fans may be keeping a closer eye on how Ammanford fare when their season gets underway.