How is ex-Swansea City player Jefferson Montero getting on these days?

It’s fair to say Jefferson Montero had a mixed time during his spell at Swansea City.

The Ecuadorian winger joined the club on a four year deal in 2014 after spells in his native Ecuador and with Spanish side Villareal.

Montero’s first season in South Wales was a decent one, making 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal but registering eight assists as Swansea finished eighth in the Premier League.

From then on out, though, Jefferson Montero was unable to once again reach those heights, struggling with injuries and with being out of favour under Swans management.

Montero would remain on Swansea’s books until 2020, but between 2017 and leaving the club, he had numerous loan spells with clubs such as Getafe, Emelec, West Brom and Birmingham City.

How is he getting on?

Montero left Swansea and went on to return to Mexico, where he had had a brief spell early on in his career.

Montero joined Liga MX side Queretaro and in his two seasons with the club so far, has made 26 appearances.

Montero, who is now 32-years-old, is still yet to get off the mark for the Mexican club, though.

That however, hasn’t stopped him from exhibiting the skills he has, as can be seen by his latest Instagram post.

Montero, who has earned 64 caps for Ecuador, has not featured for his national team since 2018 though, suggesting that his international career has come to an end, even if he is not formally retired.

All in all, then, Montero seems to be doing well since leaving Swansea City, after what was a mixed time in South Wales.