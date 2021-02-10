How is ex-Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup getting on these days?

Michael Laudrup is regarded as one of the greatest footballers to play the game in the last 30 years.

A career that saw him play for clubs such as Lazio, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid saw him regarded as one of the best, however that never quite translated to life in coaching.

After starting his coaching career as Denmark’s assistant manager the former midfielder spent time with Brondby, Getafe, Spartak Moscow and Mallorca before being offered the opportunity to manage in the Premier League with Swansea City in the summer of 2012.

His time in South Wales was undoubtedly a success and his global appeal saw him bring in reputable players such as Michu, Chico Flores, Pablo Hernández, Jonathan de Guzmán and Ki Sung-yueng to the club.

His first and only full season with the club saw the Swans win their first major trophy in English football when they won the League Cup by beating Bradford City 5-0 at Wembley Stadium while also leading the club to ninth position in the Premier League.

Laudrup’s second season wasn’t quite as successful as he was sacked in February 2014 with the Swans sitting just two points clear of the top flight relegation zone.

Since then the Dane has managed Qatari sides Lekhwiya and Al-Rayyan SC – a club that he left in 2018.

Laudrup went on the record during his time in Qatar saying that his time in coaching was coming to an end and that he was keen to pursue opportunities outside of football – something that he has seemingly done after spending more than two years out of the limelight.