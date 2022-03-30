How is ex-Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup getting on at the moment?

It is now quite some time since Michael Laudrup last took charge of Swansea City.

Having been appointed the club’s manager in the summer of 2012, replacing Brendan Rodgers, the Danish icon enjoyed an excellent first season in Wales.

Laudrup guided Swansea to the League Cup title – there first ever major honour – and a 9th place finish in the Premier League in 2012/13.

However, Laudrup struggled to follow that up during the 2013/14 campaign, and after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham at the start of February 2014 that left the Swans just two points clear of the relegation zone – the former Barcelona attacker was sacked after just one win in his last ten league games in charge.

Following his departure from Swansea, Laudrup would be out of management for several months, eventually returning to work in June 2014, taking charge of Qatari side Lekhwiya.

That move would prove to be a success for Laudrup, who managed the club to a League and Cup double in the domestic game, and to the quarter finals of the Asian Champions League on the continental stage.

But despite that, Laudrup spent just a single with the club, before leaving in the summer of 2015 after deciding not to renew his contract.

Eventually, Laudrup would return to management, and Qatar, in October 2016, when he took over at Al-Rayyan, guiding his new club to a third-place finish in the Qatari top-flight that season.

Another third-place finish in the Qatar Stars League followed in 2017/18, before Laudrupleft Al-Rayyan at the end of his contract in the summer of 2018.

That was the legendary Dane’s last managerial role to date, and given he had said while in Qatar that his time in management was coming to an end due to his desire to pursue other opportunities away from football, it seems he has so far been good to his word.